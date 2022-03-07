Finances grew worse for 1.8 million Scots during pandemic, charity says

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1.8 million people in Scotland saw their finances worsen during the pandemic, Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has said.

Polling for the charity by YouGov found 41% of Scottish adults said their financial position grew worse during the pandemic.

Some 26% of adults said it had become a bit worse and 16% said it had become a lot worse.

Rising energy bills and inflation are expected to put further pressure on household finances in the coming months.

CAS has launched a campaign called Debt Happens, encouraging people to seek help if they are facing debt.

The charity’s financial health spokesman Miles Fitt said: “Restrictions may be easing, but there will be no let-up in pressure on household budgets, with energy bills soaring and record inflation colliding with flat and falling incomes.

“That all adds up to more and more people being at risk of debt.”

He continued: “Our message to people with this new campaign is that debt happens, and you’re not alone.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of and the important thing is to seek advice quickly so you get the help and support you need.

“People can get help in a variety of ways across the Citizens Advice network, from local CABs to our online resources like our public advice site and online Money Map tool.

“Some people will benefit from negotiated repayment schemes which brings their monthly payments down, but for many others getting more money in their pockets in the first place will help.”

More than 1,000 Scots were polled between February 10 and 14.