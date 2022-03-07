Number of avoidable deaths in Scotland increased by almost 10% in 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number of avoidable deaths in Scotland increased by almost 10% in 2020

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 11.17am
Avoidable deaths increased in 2020, National Records of Scotland found (Brian Lawless/PA)
Avoidable deaths increased in 2020, National Records of Scotland found (Brian Lawless/PA)

Avoidable deaths in Scotland have increased by 10% – with coronavirus deaths in those aged under 75 having “helped to drive this increase”.

Of the 64,093 deaths which were registered in Scotland in 2020, a total of 17,153 (27%) were considered avoidable.

That is up from from 15,520 avoidable deaths in 2019 – with analysis also indicating that without Covid-10, there would have been 15,686 avoidable deaths in 2020.

The figures were contained in a new report from National Records of Scotland (NRS), which found the  rate of avoidable mortality increased by 9% in 2020 – with this being the first statistically significant increase since 2015, when the rate increased by 3%.

The report stated: “The rate of avoidable deaths in 2020 was 9% higher than the previous year. This increase was largely due to Covid-19 deaths.”

Cancers and circulatory diseases were the most common causes of avoidable deaths over the course of the year.

But the report revealed that alcohol and drug-related avoidable mortality rates increased for the ninth year in a row.

Meanwhile, avoidable able mortality rates in the most deprived parts of Scotland were nearly four times the rates of those in the least deprived areas.

And Scotland continued to have a higher avoidable mortality rate than both England and Wales.

The report looked at avoidable deaths in Scotland, with this looking only at deaths in those under the age of 75, and including deaths that could have been prevented through measures such as public health interventions, and those that could have been avoided by timely and effective treatment.

The rate of avoidable mortality in Scotland rose to 336 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020 – a rise of 9%.

But, in the most deprived areas, the avoidable mortality rate was 634 per 100,000 people – meaning people there were 3.9 times as likely to die avoidably when compared to the least deprived communities, where the avoidable death rate was 162 per 100,000 people.

NRS also found the avoidable mortality rate in Scotland was higher than that in England (257 deaths per 100,000 people) and Wales (287 deaths per 100,000 people), as well as being higher than the British average of 266 deaths per 100,000 people.

The report said: “This continues the historic trend of Scotland having higher avoidable mortality rates, although the gap between Scotland and the GB average narrowed slightly in the 2020.

“All GB nations experienced statistically significant increases in 2020.”

Julie Ramsay, head of vital events statistics at NRS, said: “The avoidable mortality rate in Scotland fell between 2003 and 2014, but remained fairly stable from then until 2019.

“The inclusion of Covid-19 as an avoidable cause of death has contributed to the increased rate of avoidable mortality seen in 2020.”

She added: “Avoidable alcohol and drug-related deaths continued to increase, but there were fewer avoidable deaths from cancers and respiratory illnesses than in previous years.”

