Home News Scotland

Rescue teams undertake extensive searches in Glencoe for missing walker

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 1.13pm
Extensive searches are being carried out for missing hillwalker Neil Gillingham (Police Scotland/PA)
Mountain rescues teams and a coastguard helicopter are involved in an “extensive search” for a hillwalker who has been missing overnight in Glencoe.

Neil Gillingham, from Kilmarnock, has not been seen since about 1.30pm on Sunday, March 6, when he was near the the summit of Stob Coire nam Beith.

The 43-year-old, who was walking with his black and white springer spaniel dog had set out to take a route from the Hidden Valley car park to Bidean nam Bian and Stob Coire nam Beith before descending to the Lost Valley.

Searches are currently taking place in the area with members of the Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban, RAF and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams all involved, as well as the HM Coastguard helicopter.

Sergeant Leigh Brown, of Fort William Police Station, said: “Neil did not return as planned from a walk in Glencoe and extensive search activity is now ongoing to locate him.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to him at any time since he was last seen near the top of Stob Coire nam Beith on Sunday afternoon to get in touch urgently.

Mr Gillingham is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build with receding fair hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a blue Rab waterproof jacket, black thermal trousers and brown walking boots. He was walking with his black and white springer spaniel dog.

