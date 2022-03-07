Police name teenage pedestrian who died when he was hit by a coach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager killed after being struck by a coach in a late night crash has been named by police.

Shane Dickson, 15, from Airdrie, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Dunfermline on Saturday, March 5.

The teenage pedestrian was hit by the coach on the A985 near Cairneyhill at about 11.50pm.

Two other cars, which like the coach were travelling east on the road were also involved – although Police Scotland said none of the vehicles had collided with one another.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for about eight hours to allow investigations to take place.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Shane’s family and friends.

“Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward.”