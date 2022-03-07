Police name teenage pedestrian who died when he was hit by a coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police name teenage pedestrian who died when he was hit by a coach

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 4.35pm
Police are appealing for information about a crash which killed a teenage pedestrian (Joe Giddens/PA)
A teenager killed after being struck by a coach in a late night crash has been named by police.

Shane Dickson, 15, from Airdrie, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Dunfermline on Saturday, March 5.

The teenage pedestrian was hit by the coach on the A985 near Cairneyhill at about 11.50pm.

Two other cars, which like the coach were travelling east on the road were also involved – although Police Scotland said none of the vehicles had collided with one another.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for about eight hours to allow investigations to take place.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Shane’s family and friends.

“Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward.”

