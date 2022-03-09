Woman charged in connection with man’s death By Press Association March 9 2022, 9.49am Police said that a woman has been charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee. Emergency services were called to a property in the city’s Whitfield Avenue at around 11pm on Monday following a report of a concern for a person. Officers found the body of a 33-year-old man inside. Police said that a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death. She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Wednesday court round-up — Former Dundee and Raith striker on trial Man, 31, charged after Labrador dies in two-dog attack in Montrose Dundee woman appears in court charged with murder of man, 33 Man and woman charged after boy, 10, killed by dog in Caerphilly