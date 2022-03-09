Children exposed to poverty and trauma more likely to offend as adults – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Children exposed to poverty and trauma more likely to offend as adults – study

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 4.43pm
People who experience troubled childhoods are more likely to engage in criminal activities as adults, a study has found (Chris Young/PA)
People who experience troubled childhoods are more likely to engage in criminal activities as adults, a study has found (Chris Young/PA)

People who have suffered extreme difficulties as a child or young person are more likely to commit crimes later in life, research has revealed.

Childhood experiences such as poverty, maltreatment, school exclusion and police contact are associated with serious offending and frequent criminal convictions in adulthood, the study shows.

The study, done by researchers at the University of Edinburgh, tracked and examined more than 4,300 people who had some involvement in crime and anti-social behaviour from age 12 to 35 years.

A quarter of those participants had at least one criminal conviction by the age of 35.

These ranged from minor offences such as theft and speeding offences to more severe criminal offences such as assaults.

While most people stopped offending in their teenage years, researchers found that drug use during adolescence, being a repeated victim of crime, and having an impulsive personality were associated with continuing to offend into early middle age for some.

A history of adverse childhood experiences and trauma in adulthood, such as bereavement, relationship breakdown, and having a serious accident or illness, also made people more prone to being exposed to or involved in crime.

Professor Lesley McAra, of Edinburgh Law School and co-director of the study, said: “People who have contact with the criminal justice system are not necessarily more likely to stop offending than those who do not.

“In fact, for some people, justice system contact may act as a catalyst for continued offending into adulthood.”

The findings are from the latest report of the Edinburgh Study of Youth Transitions and Crime, funded by the Nuffield Foundation.

Professor Susan McVie, also co-director of the study, said: “Our research suggests that justice system intervention can only be effective in preventing offending and conviction if it works in parallel with other policy responses, such as increasing educational attainment, reducing child poverty, improving adolescent health and well-being, and dealing effectively with child maltreatment.”

Since 1998, researchers at the university have been recording the pathways into and out of offending of young people from secondary school age.

Commenting on the study, Rob Street, of the Nuffield Foundation, said: “This latest report provides further vital insight into the lasting effects of adversity experienced in both childhood and early adulthood and highlights the need for a joined-up approach to reducing offending.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier