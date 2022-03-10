New campaign needed to raise awareness of strokes, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New campaign needed to raise awareness of strokes, says charity

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 12.03am
Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland has voiced frequent concerns about the long-term implications of the pandemic on people’s health (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland has voiced frequent concerns about the long-term implications of the pandemic on people's health (Peter Byrne/PA)

Calls for greater stroke awareness have been made as fewer people are seeking urgent medical attention when they experience circulatory disease symptoms, Scotland’s leading stroke charity has claimed.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) said people are at risk of severe long-term poor health or even death due to the “indirect” effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity’s recent data shows 21% of people say they would avoid contacting their GP at the moment.

The data showed emergency hospital admissions are also still lower than average – currently at 88% of pre-covid levels – and A&E attendance remains at 91% of pre-pandemic figures.

CHSS said last year saw 470 excess deaths from heart disease and stroke, with a large increase in the numbers dying at home instead of hospital.

The charity’s figures come amid an ongoing inquiry by the Scottish Parliament into excess deaths in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

Director at CHSS, Lawrence Cowan, is due to give evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee on Thursday where he will talk about the charity’s research showing the rise in numbers of those dying from stroke and heart disease.

He said: “Strokes devastate lives every day.

“We’re worried that the impacts of the pandemic have created a perfect storm that could see more lives lost and more people’s lives changed forever.

“People have thought twice about seeking medical help either due to the risk of Covid or service pressures.

“High levels of isolation and loneliness and the pandemic’s impact on our diets and exercise levels will also likely see stroke risk increase.”

CHSS has voiced frequent concerns about the long-term implications of the pandemic on people’s health and the future pressures on the NHS.

It is calling for the revival of the Fast campaign, which encourages early recognition of the early signs of stroke.

Fast is a simple acronym standing for:

– Face: Can they smile? Does one side droop?
– Arm: Can they lift both arms? Is one weak?
– Speech: Is their speech slurred or muddled?
– Time: Time to call 999.

Mr Cowan added: “We need a new Fast campaign to remove any hesitancy around stroke. It is an emergency and needs to be treated quickly.

“Quick action is vital when someone has a stroke.

“Clot-busting treatments such as thrombolysis and thrombectomy can make a huge difference to someone’s recovery, but they can only be administered in the first few hours immediately after a stroke happens.”

