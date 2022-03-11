Val McDermid and Ian Rankin to attend Aye Write as Glasgow festival returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Val McDermid and Ian Rankin to attend Aye Write as Glasgow festival returns

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 12.57pm
The 17th edition of Aye Write is set to feature more than 200 author talks and sees the event return to Glasgow’s Mitchel Library for the first time since the pandemic (PA)

Val McDermid and Ian Rankin will be among hundreds of authors taking part in a Glasgow book festival as it returns to the familiar surroundings of the city’s Mitchell Library after coronavirus forced it online.

Aye Write will be holding a live programme of events across three weekends, between May 6 and 22, while Wee Write, the book festival for children and young people, will be running between April 25 to 30, organisers Glasgow Life have announced.

Bob McDevitt, festival programmer, said it “promises to be a return full of all the bookish treats that our loyal Aye Write audience has come to expect”.

Scottish crime writer Val McDermid will be attending the book festival, alongside around 200 other authors (John Linton/PA)

The 17th edition of Aye Write is set to feature more than 200 author talks and sees the event return to Glasgow’s Mitchel Library for the first time since the pandemic restrictions saw the 2021 event go online.

Celia Imrie, the Olivier Award-winning actress turned novelist, Orwell Prize winning author Darren McGarvey, Scottish crime writers Val McDermid and Ian Rankin, and BBC journalist Justin Webb are just some of the names organisers have announced for the festival.

The full programme will be revealed on March 25, when tickets for the festival go on sale.

Ian Rankin is among the writers due to attend the book festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wee Write, which organisers said was suitable for all ages, will include Horrid Henry author Francesca Simon, a celebration of 25 years of Harry Potter magic with illustrator Jonny Duddle, and a special appearance by classic children’s favourite The Gruffalo.

Mr McDevitt said: “If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that we should value, perhaps above all else, the ability to exchange our experiences and stories, face-to-face, within a shared space. No technology – no matter now impressive – can replicate that,” he said.

“This year, we are more excited than ever to invite audiences back into our city’s shared space of the unparalleled Mitchell Library to celebrate our reunion.”

Cllr David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, said: “With our city’s libraries once again welcoming people back through their doors, Aye Write and Wee Write will offer us a chance to come together again to celebrate the joy of books, through its signature mix of unusual, funny and fascinating writers and conversation.”

And as part of the festival programme Damon Galgut, last year’s Booker Prize winner for The Promise, will lead the line-up of the Aye Write digital programme.

[[title]]

[[text]]

