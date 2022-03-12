Patrick Harvie will make call at party conference to ‘insulate Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Harvie will make call at party conference to ‘insulate Scotland’

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 12.03am
Scottish Green co leader Patrick Harvie will give a speech on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie will say at his party’s conference that insulating Scotland can help protect the country from “turbulent fossil fuel markets” which destroy the planet.

Mr Harvie, Scottish Government Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights, will state that tackling fuel poverty and energy efficiency will protect vulnerable households from volatile global energy prices.

He is expected to announce measures to extend the support offered to households to improve energy efficiency in homes to tackle rising energy bills.

The Scottish Greens conference is taking place in Stirling on Saturday.

Mr Harvie is expected to say: “Conference, we need to insulate Scotland. Against our northern hemisphere cold. Against the blight of fuel poverty. And against reliance on turbulent fossil fuel markets which bloat brutal regimes and destroy our planet.

“That is why my first major statement as a minister set a target of converting over a million homes to zero emissions heating by the end of this decade; and why we are already seeing the first allocations of our £1.8bn funding over this Parliament.”

With Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater, he will also set out what the party has already delivered in government, such as free bus travel for young people, the doubling of the Scottish Child payment and record investment in recycling.

Mr Harvie will say: “Our movement has always known that tackling the climate crisis and tackling poverty go hand in hand.

“Building a greener future means leaving no-one behind. Now we are bringing that approach to government.”

