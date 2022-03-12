Rescue teams find body of missing Highlands hillwalker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rescue teams find body of missing Highlands hillwalker

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 4.11pm
Neil Gillingham’s body has been found by search and rescue teams (Police Scotland)
The body of a missing hillwalker has been found in the Scottish Highlands after a major search operation.

Neil Gillingham’s body was recovered by rescue teams on Stob Coire Sgreamhach in Glencoe, Police Scotland said on Saturday.

Officers said his death was not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 43-year-old, from Kilmarnock, had not been seen since March 6 when he was near the summit of Stob Coire nam Beith.

When police launched their appeal to try to find Mr Gillingham, they said he was walking with his black and white springer spaniel and had set out to take a route from the Hidden Valley car park to Bidean nam Bian and Stob Coire nam Beith before descending to the Lost Valley.

A major search operation was launched, with members of the Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban, RAF and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams all involved, as well as the HM Coastguard helicopter.

Sergeant Keith Almond said: “Our thoughts are with Neil’s family at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Officers would like to pass on their thanks to the mountain rescue teams, HM Coastguard helicopter crews and members of the public who assisted with the searches.

“We would also like to thank all those who shared and responded to our appeal.”

