Man dies after being hit by car on dual carriageway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man dies after being hit by car on dual carriageway

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 3.11pm
Police have appealed for witnesses (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police have appealed for witnesses (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has died after being hit by a car on a busy road in the early hours of the morning.

The man, 40, was hit by a black Ford Fiesta on the A1 dual carriageway near Dunbar in East Lothian.

The incident happened  at about 1am on Sunday and the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the driver of the car was uninjured, and had contacted them from the scene.

The road was closed for about five hours.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our inquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw what happened to get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from you if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier