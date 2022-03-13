Woman, 20, dies in South Lanarkshire car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman, 20, dies in South Lanarkshire car crash

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 8.43pm
A 20-year-old woman, the passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland said (Jane Barlow/PA)
A 20-year-old woman has died in a car crash in Scotland after the vehicle she was travelling in left the road.

Emergency services were called to the A76 near Biggar in South Lanarkshire after a BMW M135, which was travelling towards the town, crashed at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The 20-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland said.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.

Sergeant John Houston said Police Scotland’s “thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time”.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch,” he said.

“I would ask anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage which may assist to contact us.”

The road was closed for around nine hours and was reopened by police at around 1.30am on Sunday.

