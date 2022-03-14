Renewed appeal to find killer of taxi driver almost four decades on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating the murder of a taxi driver more than 38 years ago have made a fresh appeal on national television in a bid to find more answers.

George Murdoch, known as Dod, was attacked with a cheese wire while working in Aberdeen on September 29 1983.

At 8.35pm he told his control room he was heading to Culter, but never reached his destination.

The 58-year-old turned on to Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city near Deeside Railway Line, where he was attacked and later died.

There have been no arrests over his death, and Police Scotland continue to review the case with the help of forensic and investigative techniques that have developed over the past four decades.

Mr Murdoch’s family also continue to help in the murder investigation.

On Monday, Detective Inspector James Callander from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch Live to make a national appeal in the hope that someone can provide information leading to the killer.

He said: “Regardless of how much time has passed, we continue receive a positive response from members of the public from all around the world when we appeal for information about this senseless murder.

“Over the years we have received sporadic information about what may have happened to George, and this is always investigated.

“It is apparent that many people will still have information that may help us bring closure to his family and it is hoped that today’s national television appeal may be seen by those people.

“Stories are passed on, or people remember something that may have seemed insignificant to them at the time, but is actually vital for us.”

Mr Murdoch’s nephew Alex McKay described his uncle as “the nicest of guys”.

Interviewed for the appeal, he told the BBC: “My uncle Dod was not a fighter. It was brutal, very brutal. It was premeditated.

“Closure to a family is like gold dust, something that you crave for, that you need.

“Even after 38 years, a family care. We’ve always cared. We always will.”

Mr Callander urged anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation to contact 101 or email SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.