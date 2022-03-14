Renewed appeal to find killer of taxi driver almost four decades on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Renewed appeal to find killer of taxi driver almost four decades on

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 6.37pm
Police Scotland continues to investigate the death of taxi driver George Murdoch who was attacked with a cheese wire while working in Aberdeen in 1983 (Police Scotland handout/PA)
Police Scotland continues to investigate the death of taxi driver George Murdoch who was attacked with a cheese wire while working in Aberdeen in 1983 (Police Scotland handout/PA)

Police investigating the murder of a taxi driver more than 38 years ago have made a fresh appeal on national television in a bid to find more answers.

George Murdoch, known as Dod, was attacked with a cheese wire while working in Aberdeen on September 29 1983.

At 8.35pm he told his control room he was heading to Culter, but never reached his destination.

The 58-year-old turned on to Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city near Deeside Railway Line, where he was attacked and later died.

There have been no arrests over his death, and Police Scotland continue to review the case with the help of forensic and investigative techniques that have developed over the past four decades.

Mr Murdoch’s family also continue to help in the murder investigation.

On Monday, Detective Inspector James Callander from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch Live to make a national appeal in the hope that someone can provide information leading to the killer.

He said: “Regardless of how much time has passed, we continue receive a positive response from members of the public from all around the world when we appeal for information about this senseless murder.

“Over the years we have received sporadic information about what may have happened to George, and this is always investigated.

“It is apparent that many people will still have information that may help us bring closure to his family and it is hoped that today’s national television appeal may be seen by those people.

“Stories are passed on, or people remember something that may have seemed insignificant to them at the time, but is actually vital for us.”

Mr Murdoch’s nephew Alex McKay described his uncle as “the nicest of guys”.

Interviewed for the appeal, he told the BBC: “My uncle Dod was not a fighter. It was brutal, very brutal. It was premeditated.

“Closure to a family is like gold dust, something that you crave for, that you need.

“Even after 38 years, a family care. We’ve always cared. We always will.”

Mr Callander urged anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation to contact 101 or email SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

