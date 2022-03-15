Man named after fatal crash in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man named after fatal crash in Glasgow

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 6.21pm
(David Cheskin/PA)
(David Cheskin/PA)

A pedestrian who died after a crash in Glasgow has been identified.

George Jarvis was killed in a collision involving a Ford Fiesta on the A77 Kilmarnock Road, near the junction with Holmbank Avenue, at about 11.30pm on Friday March 4.

The 69-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died three days later.

His family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Police have called for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch to help them establish the full circumstances surrounding Mr Jarvis’s death.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, from the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with George’s loved ones, as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“We are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 4320 of 4 March.”

