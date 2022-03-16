New location for Scotland’s biggest craft beer festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New location for Scotland’s biggest craft beer festival

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 8.01am
Scotland’s biggest craft beer festival has announced a new location for this year’s event (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scotland’s largest craft beer festival has announced a new home for its annual event.

This year, the festival will take place at arts and events venue SWG3 in Glasgow on July 8 and 9.

The Glasgow Craft Beer Festival, formerly known as the Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival, will celebrate beer from a range of breweries, from household names to newcomers to some of the most recommended in the world, all under one roof.

Organisers have promised a line-up of headline music acts alongside local stalls from Glasgow’s foodie scene.

Greg Wells, co-founder of We Are Beer, which is putting on the festival, said: “We’re delighted to announce a new home for our Scottish event and couldn’t be more excited to bring our celebration and exploration of craft beer to Glasgow this July.

“The craft beer scene in the city is bubbling over with talent, variety and quality and we can’t wait to showcase some of it at our new home in SWG3.

“The event encourages exploration and learning so whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or brand new to craft beer, we’ve got something to whet your appetite at Glasgow Craft Beer Festival.”

Early bird ticket prices can be accessed at glasgowcraftbeerfestival.co.uk.

