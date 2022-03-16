Three men killed and four seriously injured in two-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Three men killed and four seriously injured in two-car crash

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 2.41pm
Police are appealing for information after three men were killed in a crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Three men have been killed in a car crash which left another four people seriously injured – including two who are fighting for their lives.

Police Scotland described the incident, which took place near Dumfries at 12.20am on Wednesday, as “extremely upsetting”.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A711 following the crash involving a Honda Civic and a Honda CRV.

The three men who died were all passengers in the Civic, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, along with three men who were in the Honda CRV, all sustained serious injuries and were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Medical staff there describe the condition of two of the men as “life-threatening”.

The road was closed by police to allow an investigation to take place.

Chief Inspector Lorraine Napier, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “This tragic incident is extremely upsetting for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the family of those who have died.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and we will do all we can to establish the full circumstances that led up to the crash.

“I would ask anyone who has any information that could assist us to contact police via 101, quoting reference 0059 of Wednesday March 16.”

