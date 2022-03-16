Three men killed and four seriously injured in two-car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men have been killed in a car crash which left another four people seriously injured – including two who are fighting for their lives.

Police Scotland described the incident, which took place near Dumfries at 12.20am on Wednesday, as “extremely upsetting”.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A711 following the crash involving a Honda Civic and a Honda CRV.

The three men who died were all passengers in the Civic, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, along with three men who were in the Honda CRV, all sustained serious injuries and were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Medical staff there describe the condition of two of the men as “life-threatening”.

The road was closed by police to allow an investigation to take place.

Chief Inspector Lorraine Napier, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “This tragic incident is extremely upsetting for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the family of those who have died.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and we will do all we can to establish the full circumstances that led up to the crash.

“I would ask anyone who has any information that could assist us to contact police via 101, quoting reference 0059 of Wednesday March 16.”