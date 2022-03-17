Firefighters put out blaze at derelict hospital building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a former hospital building.

Four fire engines went to the scene at the derelict Royal Alexandra Infirmary annexe in Calside, Paisley, when the alarm was raised just before 8pm on Wednesday.

The last appliance left the scene just after midday on Thursday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

There were no reports of any casualties.