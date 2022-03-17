Police name three 16-year-olds who died in horror crash on A711

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police name three 16-year-olds who died in horror crash on A711

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 6.31pm
Finlay Johns was one of those killed (Police Scotland/PA)
Police have named the three teenagers who died in a car crash which left a 17-year-old fighting for his life and three others being taken to hospital.

At around 12.20am on Wednesday, emergency services were called to a two-car crash on the A711 near Dumfries, involving a Honda Civic and a Honda CRV.

Three 16-year-olds were in the Honda Civic and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland on Thursday named them as Finlay Johns, Iain Cannon and Tyler Johnston.

A 17-year-old who was also in the Civic was taken to hospital where doctors have said he is in a critical condition.

Three men in the Honda CRV, aged 32, 51, and 54, were also taken to hospital. Staff have described their condition as serious but stable.

Tyler Johnston, 16, died in the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

Rev Elsie Macrae, minister of St Andrew’s Parish Church in Moffat, said that “words alone cannot express our feelings of deep sadness, confusion and perhaps anger”.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy and the whole community is shocked and stunned that three young men have lost their lives,” she said.

“We are all grieving and our hearts go out to their family and friends and we hold them in our prayers along with the four men who were seriously injured and being treated in hospital.

Iain Cannon, 16, was another victim (Police Scotland/PA)

“We hope that they all make a speedy and full recovery.”

Chief Inspector Lorraine Napier, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing unit, said she recognised “how the local community is feeling in the aftermath of this awful incident”.

“We have deployed specialist family liaison officers to support the families and friends of those who died or were injured. It is understandably an extremely traumatic incident,” she said.

“I would continue to ask anyone who has any information that could assist us, to contact police via 101, quoting reference 0059 of Wednesday, 16 March 2022.”

