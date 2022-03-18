More than one million households have completed census ahead of the big day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

More than one million households have completed census ahead of the big day

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 10.47am
Census day is on March 20 (PA)
More than one million households around the country have already completed Scotland’s census ahead of census day on Sunday.

The count, which takes place every ten years, build up a picture of the population and is used to help plan public services.

It asks questions on a range of topics, including the types of accommodation people stay in, household relationships, people’s age, sex, health and employment status.

Census Day is on March 20 but households have been able to complete their return since February 28.

Paul Lowe, registrar general and chief executive of National Records of Scotland (NRS), said: “To reach one million completed returns, ahead of Census Day on March 20, is an amazing milestone. I want to thank everyone who has participated so far. I am delighted to see such a terrific response from the people of Scotland.

“The census only happens every ten years and its results will be important for generations to come. By taking a few minutes to answer questions about yourself, your household, and the place where you live, everyone plays a vital role in helping shape important services in your community, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.

“These one million households have ensured their voices have been heard. Make sure yours is too. It’s quick and easy to complete online, with paper forms available for those who need them.”

Census letters have been issued to more than 2.7 million households representing 5.5 million people.

New questions for the 2022 census include use of British Sign Language (BSL), passports held, previous armed forces history and new voluntary questions on sexual orientation and trans status.

Meanwhile, an artwork which represents the fabric of Scotland, its people and the role of the census has been unveiled in Dundee.

Scotland census 2022
Culture secretary Angus Robertson alongside artist Pilar Garcia de Leaniz and Pete Whitehouse from National Records of Scotland with the Scotland Connected Artwork now touring the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Designed by artist Pilar Garcia de Leaniz, the Scotland Connected artwork set off on a tour of Scotland two weeks ago to be filled in by communities across the nation.

The artist said: “It’s been great to see communities across the nation fill in the ‘Scotland Connected’ artwork and bring it to life. It’s inspired by the people of Scotland as well as the role of the census.

“I’m proud to have been part of this exciting project and hope it will continue to help encourage the nation to fill in the census by Census Day on March 20.”

A census of the population has been taken every 10 years in Scotland since 1801, with the exception of 1941, because of the Second World War, and in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

