More than one million households have completed census ahead of the big day

More than one million households around the country have already completed Scotland’s census ahead of census day on Sunday.

The count, which takes place every ten years, build up a picture of the population and is used to help plan public services.

It asks questions on a range of topics, including the types of accommodation people stay in, household relationships, people’s age, sex, health and employment status.

Census Day is on March 20 but households have been able to complete their return since February 28.

Paul Lowe, registrar general and chief executive of National Records of Scotland (NRS), said: “To reach one million completed returns, ahead of Census Day on March 20, is an amazing milestone. I want to thank everyone who has participated so far. I am delighted to see such a terrific response from the people of Scotland.

“The census only happens every ten years and its results will be important for generations to come. By taking a few minutes to answer questions about yourself, your household, and the place where you live, everyone plays a vital role in helping shape important services in your community, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.

“These one million households have ensured their voices have been heard. Make sure yours is too. It’s quick and easy to complete online, with paper forms available for those who need them.”

Census letters have been issued to more than 2.7 million households representing 5.5 million people.

🎉 ONE MILLION 🎉 More than 1 million households to have already filled in #ScotlandsCensus2022! A huge thank you for making sure your contribution counts! For those who haven't done so, there's still time – visit https://t.co/wYLF204BYz pic.twitter.com/YXgGM2UkOY — Scotland's Census 2022 (@Scotcensus2022) March 18, 2022

New questions for the 2022 census include use of British Sign Language (BSL), passports held, previous armed forces history and new voluntary questions on sexual orientation and trans status.

Meanwhile, an artwork which represents the fabric of Scotland, its people and the role of the census has been unveiled in Dundee.

Culture secretary Angus Robertson alongside artist Pilar Garcia de Leaniz and Pete Whitehouse from National Records of Scotland with the Scotland Connected Artwork now touring the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Designed by artist Pilar Garcia de Leaniz, the Scotland Connected artwork set off on a tour of Scotland two weeks ago to be filled in by communities across the nation.

The artist said: “It’s been great to see communities across the nation fill in the ‘Scotland Connected’ artwork and bring it to life. It’s inspired by the people of Scotland as well as the role of the census.

“I’m proud to have been part of this exciting project and hope it will continue to help encourage the nation to fill in the census by Census Day on March 20.”

A census of the population has been taken every 10 years in Scotland since 1801, with the exception of 1941, because of the Second World War, and in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.