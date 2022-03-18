Parents return from holiday to find son has gone to fight in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Parents return from holiday to find son has gone to fight in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 10.59am Updated: March 18 2022, 11.07am
Firefighters extinguish flames outside an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv (Pavel Dorogoy/AP)
The parents of a Scottish garage owner said they found out their son is fighting in Ukraine after he failed to meet them at the airport on their return from holiday.

Adam Ennis, 35, from Biggar, South Lanarkshire, has reportedly left Scotland to join 50 men from around the world to defend the streets of Kyiv.

His father Brian, who was in Thailand with his wife and daughter for three months, told BBC Scotland it was a shock to discover their son had gone to fight.

“Adam was due to pick us up at the airport,” he said.

“But his friend picked us up instead.

“His friend wasn’t going to say anything until Adam spoke to us.

“So we weren’t aware until he phoned us that evening. He was already in Ukraine at a camp.”

Adam Ennis has no military experience, but his father said he knows how to handle weapons and is “a crack shot”.

Mr Ennis said he is worried for his son’s safety, but also proud of his decision to go and support Ukraine.

“As any parents, you never want to see a loved one in any danger, and it has caused us a lot of anxious nights,” he said.

“We are worried, but he has done it for the right reasons. He hasn’t done it for glory, he is not silly. He is a level-headed person and when he got there he said he had no regrets.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that any Scot wishing to fight should “think carefully about what we can do to support Ukraine that is actually helpful and meaningful”.

She has previously said she will not encourage people with no military experience or training to go and fight.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has also urged Britons not to travel to Ukraine to join the fighting as he said the “very dangerous” situation could lead to them being killed.

He said there were “better ways to contribute to the security of Ukraine”.

