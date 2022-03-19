Teenager treated in hospital for serious injuries after attack by trio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager needed hospital treatment for serious facial injuries after he was attacked by three people in an “unprovoked” assault.

The 18-year-old was walking alone on the footpath on Old Raise Road, near the Maryfield shops in Saltcoats, when the attack happened at around 9.55pm on Friday.

Around 12 people, believed to be around a similar age, were walking towards him when three men from the group launched an assault.

We are appealing after a serious assault of an 18-year-old man which occurred around 9.55pm on Friday, 18 March, when he was walking alone on the footpath on Old Raise Rd, near the Maryfield shops, in the direction of Gladstone Rd in Saltcoats. More: https://t.co/re4JVsH7qV pic.twitter.com/HhI5cGXN0f — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) March 19, 2022

The victim needed hospital treatment for serious facial injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the attack in the North Ayrshire town.

Detective Constable Graham, of Saltcoats CID, said: “The victim has sustained serious injuries as a result of this unprovoked incident, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to please get in touch.

“The area where the victim was assaulted is typically busy with members of the public and vehicles.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have witnessed the assault, or seen any of the people involved.

“If anyone with a dashcam was driving in the area last night, I would urge you to check your footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saltcoats CID via 101, quoting incident number 4036 of March 18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.