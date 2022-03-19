Teenager treated in hospital for serious injuries after attack by trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Teenager treated in hospital for serious injuries after attack by trio

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 2.27pm
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A teenager needed hospital treatment for serious facial injuries after he was attacked by three people in an “unprovoked” assault.

The 18-year-old was walking alone on the footpath on Old Raise Road, near the Maryfield shops in Saltcoats, when the attack happened at around 9.55pm on Friday.

Around 12 people, believed to be around a similar age, were walking towards him when three men from the group launched an assault.

The victim needed hospital treatment for serious facial injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the attack in the North Ayrshire town.

Detective Constable Graham, of Saltcoats CID, said: “The victim has sustained serious injuries as a result of this unprovoked incident, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to please get in touch.

“The area where the victim was assaulted is typically busy with members of the public and vehicles.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have witnessed the assault, or seen any of the people involved.

“If anyone with a dashcam was driving in the area last night, I would urge you to check your footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saltcoats CID via 101, quoting incident number 4036 of March 18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier