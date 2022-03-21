Appeal to find man reported missing after Aberdeen concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Appeal to find man reported missing after Aberdeen concert

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 3.21pm
Police have launched an appeal to find a 40-year-old man who has been missing since attending a concert in Aberdeen on Sunday (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has been reported missing after attending a gig in Aberdeen.

Police said Ross Scaife went to a concert in East Burn Road, where the venue P&J Live is, on Sunday.

The 40-year-old then went to the Aloft TECA Hotel at about 11.55pm before potentially walking towards Waterton Road, near to some allotments.

Police Constable Deborah Archibald said it is out of character for Mr Scaife not to be in touch with his family and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Police said it is out of character for Mr Scaife not to be in touch with his family and concerns are growing for his welfare (Police Scotland handout/PA)

He is about 5ft 7ins, of medium build and has brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and red Adidas trainers.

Police have asked if anyone has seen Mr Scaife or knows where he is then to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 01605 of Monday, 21 March, 2022.

