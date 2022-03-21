Appeal to find man reported missing after Aberdeen concert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been reported missing after attending a gig in Aberdeen.

Police said Ross Scaife went to a concert in East Burn Road, where the venue P&J Live is, on Sunday.

The 40-year-old then went to the Aloft TECA Hotel at about 11.55pm before potentially walking towards Waterton Road, near to some allotments.

Police Constable Deborah Archibald said it is out of character for Mr Scaife not to be in touch with his family and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Police said it is out of character for Mr Scaife not to be in touch with his family and concerns are growing for his welfare (Police Scotland handout/PA)

He is about 5ft 7ins, of medium build and has brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and red Adidas trainers.

Police have asked if anyone has seen Mr Scaife or knows where he is then to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 01605 of Monday, 21 March, 2022.