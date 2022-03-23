Scotland records another 118 coronavirus-linked deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Scotland records another 118 coronavirus-linked deaths

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 12.37pm
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)

Scotland has recorded 118 confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in the week to March 20, the same number as the previous week, according to latest figures.

As of Sunday, 13,684 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows.

There were eight deaths in people aged under 65 while 21 were aged 65-74, and there were 89 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Of the deaths, 78 were in hospitals, 32 were in care homes and eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 118 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is the same number of deaths as in the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,245, which is 8% more than the five-year average.”

Edinburgh and North Lanarkshire had the highest number of deaths at council level with 11 each, followed by Highland with ten.

The data for the week of March 14 to 20 showed that 55 of those who died were male and 63 were female.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases.

