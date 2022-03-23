Brick and bottle attack on firefighters ‘completely unacceptable’, says force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brick and bottle attack on firefighters ‘completely unacceptable’, says force

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 1.33pm
Firefighters came under attack while tackling a blaze in West Lothian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Firefighters had to withdraw from tackling a blaze after coming under attack from youths hurling bricks and bottles.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has condemned the behaviour of those responsible as “completely unacceptable”.

Firefighters had been called out to a fire in a woodland area in Fauldhouse, West Lothian, on Monday evening when the attack took place.

With the group of youths throwing bricks and bottles at them, they had to withdraw from the scene while they waited for Police Scotland.

After officers arrived, the fire service were able to extinguish the flames, with the force adding that none of its crew were injured in the incident.

SFRS group commander, Steven Michie, said: “I would like to stress that this behaviour – by a very small minority of individuals – is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Wherever possible we will identify those responsible and pass that information to our police partners.”

He added that being involved in attacks on firefighters “can have serious consequences for those involved” and can “even affect future employment prospects due to having a criminal record”.

He continued: “Fortunately, there were no injuries to firefighters or damage to the fire engine in attendance at this incident.

“But this type of behaviour cannot be condoned, and we would urge the majority of law-abiding residents to alert the police to any such reckless activity.”

