Appeal launched after man, 29, dies in car crash

A 29-year-old driver has died after his car collided with a stationary heavy goods vehicle in a layby.

The fatal road crash happened on the A78 near the Corraith slip road in Troon, South Ayrshire, at midday on Thursday.

The man, who was driving a blue Ford Focus ST car and was the sole occupant, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The lorry driver suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment at the time.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone saw the Ford Focus ST as it travelled southbound on the A78 before the crash.

Inspector Greg Dinnie, of the Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the blue Ford Focus ST driving on the road before the crash, to contact us.

“I would also appeal to any motorists who may have dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1249 of Thursday, 24 March, 2022.”