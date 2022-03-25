School strikers set to demand climate action in first demonstration since Cop26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Scotland

School strikers set to demand climate action in first demonstration since Cop26

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 2.47am
Greta Thunberg (centre) among demonstrators at the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Greta Thunberg (centre) among demonstrators at the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

School children and students across Scotland will take to the streets on Friday for the first time since Cop26 as they strike to demand climate action.

Striking pupils will skip school to join thousands across the globe to call for more to be done to protect the world’s climate and environment.

The strikes: in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dumfries, Falkirk, Inverness, Stirling, Ullapool; will be among more than 700 protests worldwide as part of the Friday’s For Future movement which became a global phenomenon when Greta Thunberg refused to go to school in August 2019.

Teenage campaigner Cerys Gough, from Langholm, said: “We cannot afford to delay any more, which is why we’re taking to the streets again.”

Cop26 – Glasgow
Protesters take part in a rally in Glasgow city centre during the Cop26 conference (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 18-year-old added: “The science is clear. We’ve already seen irreversible damage caused by the climate crisis, and the recent IPCC report declared a code red situation.”

The last time young people took part in the climate strikes in Scotland was in November, when thousands took to the streets of Glasgow to demand that the world leaders gathered in the city for Cop26 do more to stop climate change.

Cora Gibson, 15, from Edinburgh, said people did not “need to wait for the next Cop to act on the climate crisis”.

“Governments could be investing in renewable energy, phasing out fossil fuels, improving public transport, making our houses less reliant on fossil fuels, and so much more,” the activist said.

And, ahead of the march, Saoi O’Connor said a handful of oil companies had made billions in profit but that “the people on the lowest incomes are being forced into fuel poverty, being forced into choosing between heating their homes or feeding their families”.

The 19-year-old climate striker from Glasgow said: “That is a complete failure, we must prioritise people over profit.”

At 11am in the capital, activists will march from the Scottish Parliament up the Royal Mile to Edinburgh City Chambers.

Strikers in Dumfries, Falkirk, and Inverness will be holding their protests at the same time.

Glasgow will see climate strikers rally in George Square at midday, Stirling will see protestors in Port Street from 2pm, and in Ullapool activists will be out from 8.30am.

