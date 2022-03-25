Police ‘determined’ to find killer of 22-year-old almost two decades ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder of a “much-loved son and brother” almost 20 years ago.

Darren Birt was assaulted after an altercation broke out at a gathering he was attending in Burnmouth Road in the Barlanark area of Glasgow on August 27, 2002.

It spilled out on to the street and Mr Birt was chased from Edinburgh Road down towards Burnett Road shortly before he was attacked.

The 22-year-old was found lying in the road in Calvay Place with serious injuries at around 1.30am on Wednesday August 28. He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but he died a short time later.

Detective Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Despite the passage of time, I am determined to find whoever is responsible for Darren’s murder and bring them to justice.

“It’s clear he was a much-loved son and brother and is deeply missed by his family.

“We know that Darren was chased from Edinburgh Road down towards Burnett Road shortly before he was attacked, someone must have heard something.

“No case is ever closed in Scotland and I am convinced there are people out there who have information vital to this investigation who have failed to come forward.

“This may be down to fear or some misplaced loyalty to those responsible for this horrific crime, but please do the right thing and contact us, you can be assured your information will be treated in the utmost confidence.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number EB06340802 of August 18, 2002. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Police have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the investigation team.

People can choose to remain anonymous when submitting information at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19W06-PO1