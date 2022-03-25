Risk of wildfires ‘very high’ as Scotland basks in spring sunshine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Risk of wildfires ‘very high’ as Scotland basks in spring sunshine

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 4.01pm
The risk of wildfire in Scotland is currently very high (PA)
The risk of wildfire in Scotland is currently very high (PA)

Firefighters have warned of the risk of wildfires over the weekend amid soaring spring temperatures.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it is on high alert as the wildfire risk is “very high” until Wednesday, as forecasters predict the mercury could rise to 17C with variable winds.

Group commander Niall MacLennan said there have been a number of wildfires in Scotland this week, including large fires on Ben Lomond and near Mallaig, which showed “how real the danger of fire is in the countryside and how damaging it can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities”.

He added: “With rising temperatures this weekend, and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.

“Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

The warning, put in place from Friday, puts the risk of wildfires in the central and north east of the country at very high until Monday, with the same risk rating for central and southern Scotland in place until Wednesday.

A high pressure weather system will see temperatures climb alongside variable winds.

Accumulated dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather on the ground at this time of year dries quickly in light winds and, when ignited, acts as fuel which can spread wildfires over a wide area.

Earlier this week the fire on Ben Lomond took firefighters two days to put out, the service said.

