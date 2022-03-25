Man who died after car crashed into parked lorry named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died after the car he was driving crashed into a parked lorry has been named by police.

Peter Ross was driving a Ford Focus ST on the A78 near Troon, South Ayrshire, when he crashed into a HGV parked in a layby on the road at about midday on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, from Saltcoats, was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene, Police Scotland said.

Inspector Greg Dinnie, of the Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, appealed for witnesses who may have seen the crash or the Ford Focus travelling southbound on the A78 to contact police.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1249 of Thursday March 24,” he said.

The lorry driver also suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened about half a mile from the Corraith slip road, but did not require medical treatment.