Police appeal launched after couple die in Orkney car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal launched after couple die in Orkney car crash

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 6.55pm
Police are appealing for information after a man and woman were both killed in a car crash on Orkney on Friday (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information after a man and woman were both killed in a car crash on Orkney on Friday (David Cheskin/PA)

Two people have died in a crash on Orkney prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The collision happened near Coo Road, Sanday, one of the larger inhabited islands, at about 8.40am on Friday.

The couple, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Inspector Ali Garrow said they were known locally.

He said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those who sadly lost their lives.

“They are a local couple and their families are aware.

“Officers from Police Scotland’s road traffic unit are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.”

He urged anyone who may have seen what happened or has information that could help the police investigation to get in touch.

He added: “If you were in the area and have dash-cam, or anything else that could assist officers please contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0634 of Friday, 25 March, 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier