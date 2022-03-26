Scottish libraries receive final funding boost for Covid relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Scotland

Scottish libraries receive final funding boost for Covid relief

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 11.55am
Seven public library services in Scotland are to share more than £200,000 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Seven public library services in Scotland are to share more than £200,000 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Seven public library services are to share more than £200,000 to help them reconnect with their readers in some of Scotland’s most deprived areas.

The sum is the last tranche of awards to be made from the Scottish Government’s £1.25 million Public Library Covid Relief Fund administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council.

The fund has supported a total of 30 library community projects since it was set up in October last year.

Library services sharing the final funding include South Ayrshire for its Friendly Faces Cafes to tackle social isolation and Dundee’s Miners, Modellers and Makers project which will create eight STEM clubs to improve the “digital divide” – the gap between those who have access to new technology and those who do not.

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “This project funding shows the important part libraries play in our aspirations to drive our cultural Covid recovery.

“So I’m delighted that this latest tranche will support more libraries to reconnect with their communities.

“Libraries are about much more than books and I’m pleased that they are continuing to widen their services to local communities.

“These latest wellbeing projects in particular will benefit the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Chief executive of the Scottish Library and Information Council Pamela Tulloch said: “Libraries are an essential part of Scotland’s social fabric, supporting and inspiring people to fulfil their potential.

“Improving mental wellbeing, tackling social isolation and closing the digital divide are some of the key aims of public libraries and the Public Library Covid Relief Fund will allow local libraries to reconnect with communities, and offer these much-valued services.”

