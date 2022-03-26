Married couple named after fatal crash in Orkney Isles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A married couple who died in a crash on the island of Sanday in the Orkney Isles have been named.

John Drever, 39, and Vicki Drever, 34, died in the collision on the B9068 road.

Police Scotland said it took place on Thursday night after 9pm or the early hours of Saturday.

The married couple, who lived on the island, were pronounced dead at the scene of the one-vehicle crash.

Sergeant Angus Macleod, of Highland and Islands road policing, said: “My thoughts are with the families and friends of Mr and Mrs Drever at this difficult time, and they have asked for their privacy to be respected following their loss.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call local officers via 101, quoting reference 0634 of Friday, 25 March, 2022.”