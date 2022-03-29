Ferry contracts were rushed for political reasons, says ex-yard owner Jim McColl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Ferry contracts were rushed for political reasons, says ex-yard owner Jim McColl

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 9.39am Updated: March 29 2022, 11.13am
Jim McColl said his yard had ‘top class’ management (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim McColl said his yard had ‘top class’ management (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The former owner of the Ferguson Marine shipyard has repeated his accusation that the contract for two troubled ferries was rushed through for political purposes, something strongly denied by the Government.

Jim McColl said the shipyard in Port Glasgow would not have taken on the work if it knew of the objections from Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal), the Government-owned company which owns ferries and ports.

He also accused the Government of conducting a “fabulous propaganda exercise”.

Last week, an Audit Scotland report said the contracts for the two unfinished ferries, known as Glen Sannox and Hull 802, were awarded to Ferguson Marine in 2015 despite Cmal’s reservations.

MV Glen Sannox launch
Nicola Sturgeon attended a launch event in 2017 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

At the weekend, Mr McColl said the contracts were awarded quickly for “political purposes” due to the SNP conference, though the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has since said this is “flatly wrong”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Tuesday, Mr McColl said: “Had I known at the time that Cmal were strongly opposed to it, I wouldn’t have taken this contract.

“How can you work with a buyer who doesn’t want you to be there?”

Mr McColl, owner of Clyde Blowers Capital, bought the shipyard in 2014, four years before it was nationalised.

Marine engineering experts told him the preparation for the specification of the contracts was rushed, Mr McColl said.

MV Glen Sannox launch
The shipyard was nationalised at the end of 2018 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

According to Mr McColl, the yard was asked to make constant changes to the design of the two ferries during his ownership.

He said: “There’s been a fabulous propaganda exercise carried out by the Government to try and put the blame of this on to the previous management at Ferguson’s.

“Ferguson’s had absolutely top class management that did a great job, and that’s why I’m speaking out to support them because they are being, I think, unfairly criticised.

“And again, I think this is clearly for political purposes – to put the blame on to them rather than the Government accepting responsibility.”

Mr McColl was asked about the 2017 launch event for the Glen Sannox, attended by Ms Sturgeon, when the windows were allegedly painted on because the ferry was unfinished.

He said: “The windows were covered-up. I don’t think it was paint.

“I think it was a plastic cover on them over the front.”

Following Mr McColl’s comments, Scottish Conservative transport spokesman, Graham Simpson, said: “These are stunning revelations from Jim McColl that pile even more pressure on the SNP Government.

“It’s astonishing that no-one told Jim McColl that the ferries experts, Cmal, had grave reservations about them being awarded this disastrous contract.

“Mr McColl says he would never have agreed to this deal if the SNP had fully informed him of the situation. It turns out that this whole fiasco was avoidable.

“The SNP must respond to Jim McColl’s claims that they signed this deal purely for political purposes and it was agreed by Keith Brown and Nicola Sturgeon, not only Derek Mackay.”

The issue will be raised in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, after a Topical Question from Scottish Labour MSP Neil Bibby was selected by the Presiding Officer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]