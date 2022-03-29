Ambulance boss thanks army staff for stepping up to help keep service running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ambulance boss thanks army staff for stepping up to help keep service running

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 7.51pm
Scottish Ambulance chief executive Pauline Howie with soldiers who helped the frontline service during the pandemic (Armed Forces)
Scottish Ambulance chief executive Pauline Howie with soldiers who helped the frontline service during the pandemic (Armed Forces)

Members of the armed forces have been thanked for stepping up to help keep Scotland’s ambulances on the road as the Omicron wave strained the service.

The army provided drivers when the pandemic forced sores of ambulance staff to self-isolate, with many being drawn from reserve regiments across Scotland.

Now military support is coming to an end north of the border Pauline Howie, the chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, thanked members for their help over the winter when she visited them at Johnstone Ambulance Station in Renfrewshire on Tuesday.

Humza Yousaf visit to Scottish Fire and Rescue
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf meetings army personnel to thank them for helping the Scottish Ambulance Service last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mrs Howie said she was “delighted” to be able to thank members of the armed forces first hand, and added: “To hear that some are now keen to join the Service is testament to our fantastic, dedicated staff who have been working tirelessly through the pandemic.”

One of those who is thinking about a change of career is Sergeant Nina Dainese, a prison officer from Pollock in Glasgow and a reservist with 71 Engineer Regiment.

“I found it thoroughly fascinating, and I really enjoyed not only working with the ambulance crews but also interacting with the public,” she said.

And for her, as with others who were drafted in to help, the uniform became a talking point for patients and their families.

“There was one elderly angler dressed in camouflage and who had a heart problem,” she said.

“We responded and when he became settled and spotted me in army uniform he asked – are you an angler too?”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service is the heartbeat of our NHS and the assistance from our military personnel has proved invaluable over these challenging winter months.

“I would like to thank the army as a whole and those who were deployed. Their help ensured the service had the support it needed to perform a crucial role.”

