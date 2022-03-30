NUS Scotland to launch one-stop-shop for mental health support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
NUS Scotland to launch one-stop-shop for mental health support

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.01am
An online hub to help students struggling with their mental health has been launched by NUS Scotland

A website designed to help students struggling with their mental health has been launched.

The Think Positive Hub went live on Wednesday, with its creators at NUS Scotland saying that it will be a one-stop-shop for information about mental health services and resources.

Matt Crilly, president of NUS Scotland, said: “Life as a student can be incredibly difficult. We know there is good support out there, but even where support is available it can be hard for students to access.

“The Think Positive Hub pulls together services, projects and resources they can trust, specifically aimed at students in Scotland and is a positive step in address Scotland’s student mental health crisis.”

It was created in response to research published by NUS Scotland in 2020 which found almost three quarters of students north of the border had concerns about their mental health and wellbeing during their first year of study.

NUS Scotland said students had been hit hard by the cost-of-living increase, with half of those asked citing a lack of money or financial pressures as having a negative impact on their mental health.

And six in 10 of those who had sought help had to wait for support, the student organisation said.

