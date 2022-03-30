Footballer launches race discrimination case against Airdrie FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Footballer Rico Quitongo has launched a racial discrimination case against his former club Airdrie and one of its directors.

The 22-year-old claimed he was racially abused by a fan during a game last year, but the club dropped an investigation into the matter a month later due to “insufficient evidence”.

An employment tribunal will now investigate how the case was handled, with Quitongo claiming he was a victim of racial harassment and victimisation.

Margaret Gribbon, of Bridge Employment Solicitors who is representing Quitongo, said her client is “strongly committed to pursuing this legal claim in an effort to ensure that no other footballer experiences what he has”.

She added: “He hopes to effect much-needed change by exposing the gap between anti-racism rhetoric and the realities faced daily by footballers subjected to racist abuse and discrimination.”

The date for the tribunal has yet to be set, but he has backing from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the PFA Scotland footballers’ union.

In September last year, Quitongo, who now plays in League One for Peterhead, claimed he was “subjected to racial abuse by one of my own Airdrie supporters” during a goalless draw with Queen’s Park.

He added: “(Racism) shouldn’t be in football and I absolutely don’t deserve to be personally abused for my skin colour, I’m all for banter with fans etc but I will not tolerate it whatsoever.

“I am proud to be black and proud to be who I am, I may not be the best footballer for dans but I shouldn’t be singled out, period.”

In the statement in September last year, he said Airdrieonians FC had a pending investigation.

But that investigation was dropped the following month, with the club citing “insufficient evidence” after a “thorough investigation”.

The EHRC is now part-funding his case through its race discrimination fund.

Lynn Welsh, the head of legal compliance at the EHRC in Scotland, said there “is no place for racism in football, or any other part of our society”.

She added: “Every employer should understand their responsibilities and what the consequences are for not following the law.

“As both employers and as part of their wider community, football clubs have an important role to play in tackling discrimination.

“That starts with their duty to protect their employees, including the players on the pitch who are too often still subject to racist abuse.”

The club has been contacted for comment.