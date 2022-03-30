Footballer launches race discrimination case against Airdrie FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Scotland

Footballer launches race discrimination case against Airdrie FC

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 4.23pm
Rico Quitongo said he was racially abused by an Airdrie fan while playing for the club (PA)
Rico Quitongo said he was racially abused by an Airdrie fan while playing for the club (PA)

Footballer Rico Quitongo has launched a racial discrimination case against his former club Airdrie and one of its directors.

The 22-year-old claimed he was racially abused by a fan during a game last year, but the club dropped an investigation into the matter a month later due to “insufficient evidence”.

An employment tribunal will now investigate how the case was handled, with Quitongo claiming he was a victim of racial harassment and victimisation.

Margaret Gribbon, of Bridge Employment Solicitors who is representing Quitongo, said her client is “strongly committed to pursuing this legal claim in an effort to ensure that no other footballer experiences what he has”.

She added: “He hopes to effect much-needed change by exposing the gap between anti-racism rhetoric and the realities faced daily by footballers subjected to racist abuse and discrimination.”

The date for the tribunal has yet to be set, but he has backing from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the PFA Scotland footballers’ union.

In September last year, Quitongo, who now plays in League One for Peterhead, claimed he was “subjected to racial abuse by one of my own Airdrie supporters” during a goalless draw with Queen’s Park.

He added: “(Racism) shouldn’t be in football and I absolutely don’t deserve to be personally abused for my skin colour, I’m all for banter with fans etc but I will not tolerate it whatsoever.

“I am proud to be black and proud to be who I am, I may not be the best footballer for dans but I shouldn’t be singled out, period.”

In the statement in September last year, he said Airdrieonians FC had a pending investigation.

But that investigation was dropped the following month, with the club citing “insufficient evidence” after a “thorough investigation”.

The EHRC is now part-funding his case through its race discrimination fund.

Lynn Welsh, the head of legal compliance at the EHRC in Scotland, said there “is no place for racism in football, or any other part of our society”.

She added: “Every employer should understand their responsibilities and what the consequences are for not following the law.

“As both employers and as part of their wider community, football clubs have an important role to play in tackling discrimination.

“That starts with their duty to protect their employees, including the players on the pitch who are too often still subject to racist abuse.”

The club has been contacted for comment.

