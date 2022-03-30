Chief Scottish fire service officer suspended, according to reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chief Scottish fire service officer suspended, according to reports

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.11pm
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service chief has been suspended over allegations, according to reports (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s chief officer has been suspended, it has been reported.

Martin Blunden is set to be investigated by the fire service over alleged allegations about his conduct, according to the Scottish Sun.

It is understood Ross Haggart, the deputy assistant chief officer, will temporarily take on the role.

Kirsty Darwent, who chairs the Scottish Fire and Rescue Board, said: “We take any allegation against staff members extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place to ensure complaints are fully investigated.

“Any complaint would be considered confidential while being progressed.”

The fire service did not respond to calls about Mr Blunden’s suspension.

