Chief Scottish fire service officer suspended, according to reports

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s chief officer has been suspended, it has been reported.

Martin Blunden is set to be investigated by the fire service over alleged allegations about his conduct, according to the Scottish Sun.

It is understood Ross Haggart, the deputy assistant chief officer, will temporarily take on the role.

Kirsty Darwent, who chairs the Scottish Fire and Rescue Board, said: “We take any allegation against staff members extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place to ensure complaints are fully investigated.

“Any complaint would be considered confidential while being progressed.”

The fire service did not respond to calls about Mr Blunden’s suspension.