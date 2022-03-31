Nine out of 10 Scots live in just one 50th of the country’s land, study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Nine out of 10 Scots live in just one 50th of the country’s land, study shows

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 10.43am
One in five people in Scotland live in Glasgow, the National Records of Scotland found (John Linton/PA)
One in five people in Scotland live in Glasgow, the National Records of Scotland found (John Linton/PA)

Almost all of Scotland’s population lives in just two per cent of its land area, new analysis has found.

Some 91% of the country’s population live in settlements and localities which accounted for 2.3% of Scotland’s total land area, the National Records of Scotland (NRS) said.

The largest settlement, defined as densely populated areas up of 500 or more people, was Greater Glasgow with nearly one in five people, or just over one million, living in the area.

Edinburgh followed, with almost 531,000 people, and then Aberdeen, Milltimber and Peterculter, with 220,690.

In Dundee there was 158,820 residents, while in Motherwell and Wishaw there were 125,610.

In Scotland, the number of people living in settlements was more than 4.9 million, while those living outside settlements was just over 491,000.

The NRS’s Population Estimates for Settlements and Localities in Scotland Mid-2020 report, released on Thursday, found there were 514 settlements in the country.

This was five fewer than 2016, due to some merging or falling below the threshold of 500 people, the records office said.

The NRS used information about 140,000 postcodes in Scotland to define settlements and localities.

Settlements are defined as groups of adjacent, densely populated postcode areas that have a combined population of 500 or more people.

Some settlements are divided into localities, the NRS said, to reflect the areas that are more easily identifiable as the towns and cities of Scotland.

Greater Glasgow, for example, is a settlement and contains several localities, for example Giffnock and Clydebank.

Settlements in Scotland tend to be concentrated across the central belt and the east coast, but are sparse in the Highlands and Islands.

