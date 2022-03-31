More than 9,000 new Covid-19 infections in Scotland as hospital cases rise again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More than 9,000 new Covid-19 infections in Scotland as hospital cases rise again

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 2.51pm
The number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Scotland has increased again – but is just below the record level (Joe Giddens/PA)
The number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Scotland has increased again – but is just below the record level (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scotland has recorded more than more than 9,000 new cases of coronavirus and another 35 deaths as the number of people in hospital with the virus rose again.

The latest daily figures from the Scottish Government showed 2,381 people in hospital with Covid on Wednesday.

The total, which includes 25 patients in intensive care, is up by  37 from the previous day, but is just lower than the record high number of hospital cases seen earlier this week, with these peaking at 2,383.

A further 9,064 new cases of Covid-19 have also been reported, although this may not be an true figure of the number of infections, as Public Health Scotland said it was investigating “potential data flow issues which may be resulting in lower than usual numbers of LFD tests and cases”.

Meanwhile, the latest deaths taks the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus to 11,428.

The figures also showed 4,354,556 people in Scotland have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,092,996 having had two doses and 3,451,683 who had received a third dose or booster jag.

