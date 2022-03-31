Man who was found dead in car at bottom of embankment is identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man who was found dead in car at bottom of embankment is identified

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 5.49pm
Robert Wilson was found dead in his car near Tillicoultry (Police Scotland handout/PA)
A man who was found dead in a crashed car down an embankment has been named by police.

Robert Wilson, from Tullibody, died in a car crash on the A908 near Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was found dead in a black Volkswagen Golf which had left the road and was partially concealed by trees down an embankment at the junction with Lower Mill Street.

Police had been attending a separate incident when they came across the vehicle at about 9am.

Mr Wilson, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police inquiries have established that the vehicle may have crashed while travelling eastbound between Sauchie and Tillicoultry between 5am and 8am.

Officers said the collision is not believed to have been witnessed and had not been previously reported to the emergency services, but they are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Sergeant David Marr, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert Wilson’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Robert’s death isn’t being treated as suspicious, however, our inquiries into the full circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have seen the car involved prior to the crash.

“Similarly, I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0962 of 27 March, 2022.”

