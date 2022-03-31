Man who was found dead in car at bottom of embankment is identified

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was found dead in a crashed car down an embankment has been named by police.

Robert Wilson, from Tullibody, died in a car crash on the A908 near Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was found dead in a black Volkswagen Golf which had left the road and was partially concealed by trees down an embankment at the junction with Lower Mill Street.

Police had been attending a separate incident when they came across the vehicle at about 9am.

Mr Wilson, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police inquiries have established that the vehicle may have crashed while travelling eastbound between Sauchie and Tillicoultry between 5am and 8am.

Officers said the collision is not believed to have been witnessed and had not been previously reported to the emergency services, but they are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Sergeant David Marr, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert Wilson’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Robert’s death isn’t being treated as suspicious, however, our inquiries into the full circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have seen the car involved prior to the crash.

“Similarly, I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0962 of 27 March, 2022.”