Man arrested after being shot during armed police stand-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after being shot by armed police during an incident in Inverness.

Officers were called to a property on Polvanie View in the Highland city at about 3pm on Thursday over concern for a person.

When they arrived, the building was on fire.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man was shot by police and arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

BREAKING- Officers from Police Scotland have cornered an armed assailant in a housing estate in the east of Inverness. Armed response are already on the scene. The male had been attempting to set a property on fire when Officers arrived. pic.twitter.com/B1vsLuFMX9 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) March 31, 2022

Several images were shared on social media showing a man dressed in camouflage and wearing a mask in a stand-off with police officers outside the burning building.

Independent journalist Alex Tiffin, who posted about the incident on Twitter, said the man appeared to be holding two knives.

He wrote: “A man in a respirator has set fire to his house, climbed out the window and is now facing off against Police Scotland officers with 2 knives.”

Mr Tiffin also shared images and a video of the man who appeared to charge at police officers.

Witness accounts have reportedly claimed that the man was shot in the leg.

Police said Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended, and no one was injured in the fire.

They said the incident caused no wider risk to the public and inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.

“We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0793 of Wednesday March 30.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that as with any firearm and Taser deployment, the circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.