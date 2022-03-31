Man arrested after being shot during armed police stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Scotland

Man arrested after being shot during armed police stand-off

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 8.05pm Updated: March 31 2022, 9.51pm
A man has been arrested over incident in Inverness (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has been arrested over incident in Inverness (David Cheskin/PA)

A man has been arrested after being shot by armed police during an incident in Inverness.

Officers were called to a property on Polvanie View in the Highland city at about 3pm on Thursday over concern for a person.

When they arrived, the building was on fire.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man was shot by police and arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Several images were shared on social media showing a man dressed in camouflage and wearing a mask in a stand-off with police officers outside the burning building.

Independent journalist Alex Tiffin, who posted about the incident on Twitter, said the man appeared to be holding two knives.

He wrote: “A man in a respirator has set fire to his house, climbed out the window and is now facing off against Police Scotland officers with 2 knives.”

Mr Tiffin also shared images and a video of the man who appeared to charge at police officers.

Witness accounts have reportedly claimed that the man was shot in the leg.

Police said Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended, and no one was injured in the fire.

They said the incident caused no wider risk to the public and inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.

“We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0793 of Wednesday March 30.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that as with any firearm and Taser deployment, the circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

