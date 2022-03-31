Mary’s Meals now feeding more than 2.2m children every school day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mary’s Meals now feeding more than 2.2m children every school day

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 12.03am
Mary’s Meals announces that it now reaches 2,279,941 children every school day (Chris Watt/Mary’s Meals/PA)
A Scottish food charity set up to help starving children has said it is now feeding 2,279,941 mouths every school day.

Mary’s Meals, which was set up in an Argyll shed and now feeds hungry schoolchildren in some of the world’s poorest countries, said this milestone figure has been reached since funding raised last year helped the charity to expand its work in countries including Haiti, Madagascar and Yemen.

The charity serves nutritious school meals in 20 of the world’s poorest countries, many of which are impacted by conflict and natural disasters.

Despite the positive announcement, the team at Mary’s Meals said the year ahead will not be without its challenges with ongoing conflict in countries where it works, such as Ethiopia, Yemen and South Sudan, and with the cost-of-living crisis hitting families in the UK and overseas.

Executive director Daniel Adams said with food prices expected to rise in many countries, and with conflict and natural disasters continuing, it will make the task of feeding hungry children “both challenging and indispensable”.

Since the start of this year, Mary’s Meals has helped children affected by cyclones in Malawi and Madagascar, as well as children fleeing war in Ethiopia.

The charity has also started serving school meals in Yemen, a country enduring one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Mr Adams said: “It is easy to feel hopeless when faced with so much suffering.

“But every single thing that people do for our mission makes an enormous difference to the children who eat Mary’s Meals and these little acts of love are needed now more than ever before.

“Despite the uncertainty ahead, we remain determined to keep our promise to the 2,279,941 children that we are reaching today, putting our hope in the continued generosity and kindness of all those who believe, like we do, in the importance of attracting children to school through the promise of a daily meal.”

The charity interviewed Abdo, a resident in a village in Tigray, a semi-arid region in Ethiopia, where brutal fighting has been happening over the past 18 months.

The team at Mary’s Meals said Abdo heard from a neighbour that the rebels were looking for his father and that he had hidden with other men in nearby mountains.

Since that day, the boy, aged 11, is said to have had no information about the whereabouts of his parents or the rest of his family.

It means he is now living alone in a temporary camp for internally displaced people in Mekelle, where he eats Mary’s Meals.

Abdo told the charity: “I wish to see peace residing in all places.

“That is what I want and that is what I think about.

“Peace is very important for me to go back to my home village and join my family.

“My hope is for peace.”

Since conflict began in Tigray, Mary’s Meals said it has been able to provide 30,000 people with food aid and hygiene kits.

It costs £15.90 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a full school year.

