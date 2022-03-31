Scots urged to seek advice on bills as energy prices soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scots urged to seek advice on bills as energy prices soar

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 12.03am
Scots have been urged to seek advice as energy bills soar (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Residents have been urged to seek advice on bills as millions across the country face a hike in the cost of energy prices.

As of Friday, the energy price cap is set to increase by £693 after regulator Ofgem hiked the price cap on bills to £1,791, with a further increase expected in the autumn.

The Scottish and UK governments have announced a package of measures aimed to ease the crisis, including a £200 “rebate” in October which is to be paid back by consumers over the next five years.

But a YouGov poll commissioned by charity Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) found more than eight in 10 people in Scotland are worried about the impact of rising bills.

Previous research for the charity also revealed one in three people already found bills to be unaffordable, with almost half a million cutting back on food due to living costs.

CAS have urged residents to seek advice from the Citizen Advice Bureau network, or via online resources such as the public advice site and www.moneymap.scot.

CAS energy spokesman, Michael O’Brien, said bolder action needs to be taken by policymakers to address the cost of living crisis.

But, he added, in the short term, people should seek “free, impartial and confidential advice from the Citizens Advice network”.

“Our message to people today is they aren’t alone, and to seek advice,” he said.

“With the crisis in the energy market meaning switching isn’t really an option, the key thing is getting more money in your pocket through checks to see if there is any money you are entitled to but missing out on,” he said.

“For energy advice alone, last year, the average financial benefit was around £272 for clients, so people should really check to see if they are entitled to anything.”

The charity, Advice Direct Scotland, has also urged people concerned about the surging cost of gas and electricity bills to get in touch for support.

The charity’s energyadvice.scot service offers advice on billing and meters, complaints and disputes, grants and assistance, loss of energy supply and switching suppliers.

It also runs the free debt advice service, moneyadvice.scot, which provides information and support on a wide range of debt-related issues.

Research done by the charity found 70 per cent of respondents were either very worried or quite worried about being able to pay their bills, and 65 per cent said they had already rationed their energy use in the past 12 months so they could afford to spend money on other goods or services, including food.

And of those limiting their usage, 29 per cent said they “often” feel cold in their own home as a result and 57 per cent “sometimes” feel cold – a total of 86 per cent.

The charity’s chief executive, Andrew Bartlett, said: “This sharp rise will come as a devastating blow for many households across Scotland, and will only intensify the current cost-of-living crisis.

“We know many people are already struggling to afford bills, with two-thirds of those who responded to our poll saying they’ve faced the stark choice between heating and other goods or services like food.

“The important thing to remember is that you don’t have to struggle alone.

“Free, impartial and practical advice is available to everyone in Scotland through our energyadvice.scot service.

“Our expert advisers are on hand to offer support and advice to anyone with concerns, and our specialist debt advisers at moneyadvice.scot can help if you have personal financial worries, are struggling with debt, or need a way of getting back on track.”

