Boy aged 10 robbed on way to the park in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Boy aged 10 robbed on way to the park in Edinburgh

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 11.59am
Police are appealing for information about the robbery (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information about the robbery (David Cheskin/PA)

A 10-year-old boy has been threatened and robbed as he walked to a park with friends.

The child was walking in Zetland Place in the Trinity area of Edinburgh with two friends when a teenager, described as aged 16-18, came up to them at about 5.30pm on Thursday.

The suspect, who was walking from the direction of Trinity Road with two others, asked the boy to hand over his bag.

When the 10-year-old boy refused he was threatened and handed over some coins.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened near the junction with Stirling Road at Lomond Park.

Detective Constable Rich Paton said: “This was a nasty and horrible experience for a school child who was out with friends on the way to a park. He has been left extremely upset by the incident.

“I am asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch, particularly if you have ring-bell or dashcam footage.

“In addition if you know the suspect or anything else that could help with our inquiries then please contact us.”

The suspect was around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with red hair.

He was wearing a black puffer-style jacket with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms, black shoes and was carrying a black bag.

After robbing the boy he ran off towards Trinity Road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier