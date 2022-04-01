College lecturers back strike action in dispute over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

College lecturers back strike action in dispute over pay

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 2.59pm Updated: April 1 2022, 3.03pm
College lecturers have voted to take strike action if necessary (Tom Eden/PA)
College lecturers across Scotland have said they will strike unless their demands for better pay are met.

Members of the Further Education Lecturers’ Association (Fela), part of the EIS union, backed both strike action and action short of strike, the union revealed on Friday, in the next step of their ongoing pay battle with colleges.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS, said: “Words of gratitude, and a pay offer that does not begin to address the pressures on the cost of living, are not enough.”

But Alex Linkston, of College Employers Scotland, said the pay offer “pushes colleges to the absolute financial max” and warned strike action “could cause serious disruption to our students”.

EIS-Fela said it has requested further negotiations, which it said was an “effort to avoid further disruptive industrial action across all colleges in Scotland due to begin in only a few weeks”.

Mr Flanagan said, during the pandemic, college lecturers “have stood up and delivered for students” and have gone “above and beyond in ensuring that those who attend college” had high standards of learning and teaching.

“They have done this despite an EIS survey showing EIS-Fela members experiencing rising levels of stress and workload, while many college lecturers have received no wellbeing check from their employers,” he said.

“Since the advent of national bargaining, there has been only one occasion in which college employers have made an acceptable pay award without EIS-Fela members taking industrial action.”

“The EIS urges the employers side of the National Joint Negotiating Committee to buck this trend and accept EIS-Fela’s offer of further negotiations and to return to the table with a pay offer that avoids unnecessary and wholly avoidable industrial action within the further education sector.”

In the ballot of members, EIS-Fela said more than 70% indicated their willingness to take strike action, and more than 80% said they were ready to use action short of strike, including a resulting boycott in terms of qualifications, if no improvement can be made.

But Mr Linkston said the vote to take industrial action was “deeply disappointing” and added: “We cannot offer money that we do not have.”

“We have offered all lecturing staff an extra £1,000 this year, equivalent to an average increase of 2.2%. This is more than teachers, civil servants, police, and fire service have already accepted,” he said.

“Part of the reason such a significant offer is on the table is employers’ want to acknowledge the outstanding work carried out by college staff throughout the pandemic.”

Mr Linkston added colleges in Scotland were facing a real terms cut of £51.9 million next year and that they “are having to make stark choices”.

“College lecturers in Scotland already have excellent pay, terms and conditions – by far the best in the UK – and we would urge the EIS-Fela to accept the offer on the table.”

