Police say concerns are ‘growing’ over welfare of missing man and woman

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 2.45pm
The missing man and woman are believed to have travelled to Edinburgh at some point (Jane Barlow/PA)
Concern is growing for a missing young man and woman believed to be travelling together.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding Keiran Elston, 20, and Jamie-Lee Rennie, 21, from Fife.

The pair were seen getting on a bus to Dundee outside the station in Leuchars at about 1.15pm on Tuesday March 29.

Jamie-Lee Rennie is believed to be with Keiran Elston (Police Scotland/PA)

It is believed they may have travelled to Edinburgh city centre.

Mr Elston is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a peach-coloured hoodie and a black jacket.

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of Keiran Elston and Jamie-Lee Rennie (Police Scotland/PA)

Ms Rennie is about 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with long red or auburn-coloured hair. When last seen, she was wearing a long T-shirt, shorts and open-toed shoes.

Inspector Murray Gibson of Police Scotland said: “Concerns are growing for the welfare of both Jamie-Lee and Keiran and I am asking anyone who has seen them or knows where they might be to get in touch with us.

“Likewise, if they hear about this appeal, I am asking them to please contact us to let us know they are safe and well.”

