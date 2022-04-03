Driver killed in early-morning crash near cemetery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been killed in a car crash near a cemetery.

The 34-year-old died when the black Vauxhall Corsa he was driving crashed on the A709 Dumfries to Lockerbie road, near Dryfesdale Cemetery in Lockerbie.

The incident happened at about 3.40am on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, with the road closed by police for several hours for investigations to take place.

Sergeant David Kerr said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and we are appealing for information to assist with our inquiries.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has dashcam footage that could help with our investigation to please get in touch.”