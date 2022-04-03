NHS complaints service celebrates 10th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
NHS complaints service celebrates 10th anniversary

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 12.03am
An NHS complaints service has marked its 10th anniversary (Peter Byrne/PA)
A service that helps people in Scotland raise complaints about the NHS has reached its 10th anniversary.

The Patients Advice and Support Service (PASS) said it has supported more than 30,000 people who have raised concerns about aspects of their treatment in the last decade.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said mistakes in the NHS are “rare” but they do happen.

He said the statutory service was put in place to give information on patients’ rights and responsibilities, as well as providing independent and confidential support to those pursuing complaints.

“That’s what PASS has provided for 10 years – and will continue to provide,” he said.

“Last year alone they supported more people than ever, over 5,000 clients – a great achievement.”

Commenting on the service’s 10th anniversary, Mr Mitchell added: “I’m very pleased today to mark the first decade of this terrific service.

“It is staffed by excellent advisers and has made a real difference to the lives of so many families by giving them an impartial channel to express and resolve their complaints with the NHS.”

PASS was introduced in April 2012 and it became a statutory service later that year.

It is funded by the Scottish Government but is run independently by Citizens Advice Scotland.

It is accessible to anyone in Scotland, via any Scottish CAB, or at www.cas.org.uk/pass or 0800 917 2127.

Other national projects run by CAS and delivered by Scottish CAB include the Armed Service Advice Project, the Gambling Support Service, the Money Talk Team, Help To Claim, Pension Wise and a series of Energy Advice Projects.

