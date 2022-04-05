Teenagers taken to hospital after attack in Glasgow park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage girl suffered serious injuries and another hurt after they were attacked in a central Glasgow park.

The 17- and 18-year-old girls were set-upon by a gang of youths on Monday at around 9pm at Kelvingrove Park’s skatepark.

One suffered serious injuries, police said, and they were both taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald, of Glasgow North West CID, urged anyone who might have seen the “unprovoked” attack to contact officers.

“The area where the victims were assaulted is typically busy with members of the public. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have witnessed the assault, or seen any of the people involved,” he said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3511 of April 4.”