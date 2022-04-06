Weekly coronavirus cases in Scotland fall by a third, statistics show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Weekly coronavirus cases in Scotland fall by a third, statistics show

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 3.13pm
The weekly number of coronavirus cases has fallen (Jane Barlow/PA)
The weekly number of coronavirus cases has fallen (Jane Barlow/PA)

Weekly coronavirus cases have decreased by almost a third, Public Health Scotland figures showed.

In the week ending April 3, there were 48,199 cases of Covid-19 which were identified by PCR or lateral flow devices – a 32.9% drop from the previous week.

And in the week ending April 3, 5,097 – or 10% – of all reported cases were determined to be reinfections when applying the 90-day threshold, the official report outlines.

However, the number of people admitted to hospital with a positive Covid-19 test has increased.

Coronavirus lateral flow test
Weekly coronavirus data has been released by Public Health Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)

In the week ending March 29, there were 1,343 admissions to hospital with a positive test – an increase of 14.8% from four weeks prior.

The highest number of new admissions are in those aged 80 and over.

It follows the announcement that Scotland recorded a further 7,315 cases of Covid-19 and a further 31 deaths linked to the virus in the past 24 hours, figures showed.

Daily statistics published by the Scottish Government showed the overall number of people who have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus had increased to 11,582.

According to the figures, there were 2,338 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, a drop of 42 from the previous day’s total.

This included 24 people who are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 4,365,478 people in Scotland have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 4,096,193 have had two doses and 3,456,388 people have had a third dose or booster jag.

